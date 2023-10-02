Tired of those annoying spam text messages? Amy shares how to get rid of them FOR GOOD

Watch KPRC 2 News Today on Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. for more on how to get rid of these messages for good.

HOUSTON – “Your bank account is frozen, call right now!!”

This urgent message is just one way scammers try to trick you. Spam emails and calls are annoying and if you’ve noticed an increase in spam texts, you are not alone.

We are looking into what you should know about fake texts and how to get them to stop.

You asked Amy Davis: “How do I get the annoying spam texts to stop?” Scammers use text messages because it often works, especially if it’s urgent sounding.

Watch KPRC 2 News Today on Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. for more on how to get rid of these messages for good.

Do you have a question or topic idea for Amy Davis? Email AskAmy@kprc.com.