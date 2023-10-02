90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Consumer

Tired of those annoying spam text messages? Amy shares how to get rid of them FOR GOOD

Amy Davis, Investigative Reporter

Andrea Slaydon, Investigative and Special Projects Producer

Tags: Ask Amy, Promotions
Watch KPRC 2 News Today on Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. for more on how to get rid of these messages for good.

HOUSTON – “Your bank account is frozen, call right now!!”

This urgent message is just one way scammers try to trick you. Spam emails and calls are annoying and if you’ve noticed an increase in spam texts, you are not alone.

We are looking into what you should know about fake texts and how to get them to stop.

You asked Amy Davis: “How do I get the annoying spam texts to stop?” Scammers use text messages because it often works, especially if it’s urgent sounding.

Watch KPRC 2 News Today on Wednesday at 6:15 a.m. for more on how to get rid of these messages for good.

Do you have a question or topic idea for Amy Davis? Email AskAmy@kprc.com.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Passionate consumer advocate, mom of 3, addicted to coffee, hairspray and pastries.

email

facebook

twitter

Award-winning TV producer and content creator. My goal as a journalist is to help people. Faith and family motivate me. Running keeps me sane.

email