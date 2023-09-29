Over 300,000 self-balancing electric skateboards recalled after dozens of injuries, including 4 deaths reported

The makers of Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards have recalled 300,000 units after dozens of incident reports, including four deaths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission urged customers to stop using the recalled skateboards immediately.

Models include the Onewheel GT, Onewheel Pint X, Onewheel Pint, or Onewheel+ XR.

Four people have died and dozens more suffered traumatic injuries, according to the CPSC. Three of the four riders that died were reportedly not wearing a helmet.

Future Motion, the maker of the Onewheel skateboards, said consumers should download the Onewheel GT app and update the firmware to include Haptic Buzz alert functionality. The Haptic Buzz serves as a tactile and audible warning system that provides the rider with a buzzing sensation and sound when nearing the limits of the board or when the battery is low.

The skateboards were sold online at onewheel.com and at other independent stores from January 2014 through Sept. 2023 with prices ranging from $1,050 and $2,000.

For more information and to request a refund, click here.