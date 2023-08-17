91º
RECALL ALERT: Over 1.5 million dehumidifiers sold at Home Depot, Sam’s Club recalled due to fire, burn hazards

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Dehumidifiers recalled due to fire, burn hazards (CPSC)

HOUSTON – Houstonians, if you own a dehumidifier, you’ll want to read this.

There is a recall for dehumidifiers sold under several brand names such as Kenmore, GE, Solus Air, and others. Over one million units have been recalled as of Aug. 16.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, these dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

The CSPC said the dehumidifiers affected were normally sold at Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and many other national retailers.

Consumers who own a recalled dehumidifier qualify for a refund from the parent company, Gree. To request one, click here.

For a full list of models and serial numbers affected, click here.

