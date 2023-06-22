Everything we know about Walmart Plus Week 2023

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. Walmart reports their financial earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Amazon Prime Day — which is happening July 11 and 12 — is not the only sale to look forward to this summer: Walmart just announced that it’s hosting Walmart Plus Week from July 10 to July 13. And Walmart Plus members get early access. Before the sale opens to all shoppers on July 11, Walmart Plus members get to start shopping on July 10 and browse exclusive discounts, as well as offers on home, apparel, tech and more.

We broke down everything you need to know about Walmart Plus Week below, including how to sign up for a Walmart Plus membership.

Similar to Prime Day, Walmart Plus Week is one of Walmart’s biggest sales of the year, during which products across all shopping categories are discounted. In years past, Walmart hosted a Prime Day-adjacent sale that overlapped with the dates of Amazon’s event, including Deals for Days. But in 2022, Walmart opted to not host Deals for Days in July since many of its products were already on clearance. Walmart Plus Week 2023 marks the return to a more structured sale in order for Walmart to compete with Prime Day.

Walmart Plus Week is accessible to all shoppers, but the retailer is giving Walmart Plus members early access to deals on July 10. In addition to select savings on products, Walmart is offering Walmart Plus members limited-time offers including:

Panera : Six months of unlimited Sip Club for $5 a month (plus tax), plus a monthly $5 MyPanera reward

Rover : $30 credit with Rover to spend toward pet sitting or dog walking services

SpaFinder : 30% off all SpaFinder gift cards

