Peloton recalls 2.2 million exercise bikes due to safety hazard

Peloton is recalling 2 million exercise bicycles over safety concerns, the second major recall the fitness company has faced.

According to a release Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bikes’ seat post can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to a user.

Peloton has already received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, the CPSC said, including 13 reports of injuries that include a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises.

