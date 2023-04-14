73º

Target’s car seat trade-in event is coming back. Here’s what you need to know.

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

File (Charles Krupa, AP Photo)

HOUSTON – Looking to buy a new car seat for your little one? Target’s car seat trade-in event returns this week at Houston-area Target locations.

Houstonians can recycle their old, worn and/or damaged car seats at drop-off boxes next to guest services between April 16-29.

Customers will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, stroller, or baby gear. To receive the coupon, customers must be a Target Circle member and have the Target app installed. The coupon is redeemable through May 13.

To learn more about this year’s car seat trade-in and to find your nearest Target location, click here.

For a list of frequently asked questions, click here.

