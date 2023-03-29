Ask Amy: How can I protest my property taxes?

I’ve heard from a lot of you who are getting your property tax appraisals in the mail right now. Now is the time to prepare if you want to protest. The lower the value of your home, the less you’ll owe in property taxes. Some people mistakenly believe claiming their home is worth less will hurt them later when they want to sell. That’s not true.

How can I protest my property taxes?

Here are some ideas to get your appraisal and your property taxes lowered. In Harris County, there are three ways to protest.

You can mail in the protest form that came with your tax appraisal notice.

iFile : You can file a protest online at the appraisal district’s website.

iSettle : Put in what you think your home is worth. The appraisal district will either accept it or reject it. There is an iFile number that is in the form that you get in the mail. Just enter the number and submit the protest.

If you don’t like the county’s offer, you can fight it

No matter which method you choose to protest, you need to present evidence that proves your home’s market value is less than the appraisal district says it is. To gather that evidence, you can do one or all of these things:

Call a local real estate agent - From market value to what your neighbor’s home is worth, real estate professionals have the information you will need to protest your property appraisal. Many will run a market report for free, in the hopes that you will use their services when you do want to sell or buy a home. The report will compare your home to similar homes in your area that have sold recently to get a good market value that you can present to your county appraisal office.

Talk to your neighbors - What are their appraisals like compared to yours? If similar homes in your neighborhood just did a major remodel and your home is outdated, your value should be lower. You can also see the properties the appraisal district is using as comparables for your home. In order to see them, you first have to file a protest. Then, you can either go to the appraisal district to see the comparable properties or wait. Those comparable properties are available online at least 14 days before your hearing.

Take pictures - Pictures are good evidence that shows your home’s condition, its proximity to a business that is loud or somehow lowers the value of your property, among other things.

In this week’s Ask Amy episode, I go over everything you need to know about protesting your property taxes, including what to do if you lose the protest.

Also, this week - What you should know about your electric rates right now

You’re getting a little relief on your electric bill as energy charges tacked onto everyone’s bills just went down. But before you spend those small savings, brace your budget for another increase that is coming within a few months.

There is good news and bad news. Let’s start with the good news. The transmission and delivery charge on our bills went down on March 1. This rate adjusts every year in the spring and goes up in the fall. But another fee is being added. Check out my story for full details.

Why it is really hard to tell if a review is fake (and why you should care)

Before you buy just about anything, you probably check reviews to see what other people have to say about it. You’ve heard stories about fake reviews but what you may not know is they are not only designed to trick you into buying junk, but they are also damaging small businesses that depend on reviews to survive. This impacts the search results of anything you are looking for on Google - so you should check reviews before you just trust the reviews and spend your money with a company.

