Princess Cruises offering large cruise discount through May 2: See the details on how to get the savings

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Photo courtesy: Princess Cruises (ROBERT MIHOVIL MIHOVILPHOTOGRAPHY, KPRC)

Princess Cruises is offering up to 40 percent off select voyages sailing March 2023 and beyond.

Now through May 2, the sale includes cruises to destinations like the Caribbean, Mexico, Panama Canal, Hawaii, the California Coast, Canada, the South Pacific, South America, Japan, Asia, and Australia and New Zealand.

Buyers can book this cruise deal with a deposit of $100 per guest.

Example itineraries and fares sailing from Galveston include:

