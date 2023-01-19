A warning about a popular television sold at major retailers last year. LG is recalling 52,000 free-standing smart TVs due to a tip-over, entrapment hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the 86-inch LG brand TVs were sold at places like Wal-Mart, Costco, Amazon and Best Buy from March 2022 through September 2022. They were sold in-store and online.

Recall warning: LG recalls 52K TVs because they can tip and fall. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The recall notice warns that the TVs can become unstable while on the stand and tip over, which “can result in injuries or death to children and others.” About 1,800 more TVs were sold in Canada and some 2,900 others were sold in Mexico.

LG Electronics has received 22 reports that the stand was unstable. In 12 of these reports, people said the TVs tipped over, although no injuries have been reported, according to the recall notice.

How to check your LG TV to see if it is part of the recall

Because there are various types of LG Electronics TVs, you can easily check to see if your TV is part of this recall.

Locate your TV’s model and serial numbers. These can be found at the bottom right of the back of the TV. Affected models include 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA.

What can you do if you own a recalled LG Electronics TV?

LG Electronics says you can text “STAND” to 256-888-9977 or call at 800-243-0000 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, email at 86inchTVstand@lge.com or online at www.lgecares.com/tvstand or online at www.lg.com.

The LG website has directions for installing a fix to make the TV safer. They’ll also send a technician to your home to help if you need it.