Trick or treat? Hershey won’t be able to meet Halloween demand in 2022, company says

Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Freeport, Maine. U.S. sales of In this year of the pandemic, with trick-or-treating still an uncertainty, Halloween candy were up 13% over last year in the month ending Sept. 6, according to data from market research firm IRI and the National Confectioners Association. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Bad news for Halloween fans -- it may get a little scarier in the candy aisle.

Hershey announced Friday that they are unable to meet consumer demand for this year, the company told CNN Business.

In their recent second-quarter results report released on Friday, sales in the double digits have spiked compared to last year. This has led to more consumers buying regular and Halloween-themed candy that’s higher than what Hershey can make.

“We had a strategy of prioritizing everyday on-shelf availability,” Hershey CEO Michele Buck told CNN, “That was a choice that we needed to make. It was a tough decision.”

The company is blaming ongoing supply chain issues, scarce and costly ingredients, and the war in Ukraine, according to CNN.