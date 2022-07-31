Trick or treat? Hershey won’t be able to meet Halloween demand in 2022, company says

Bad news for Halloween fans -- it may get a little scarier in the candy aisle.
Hershey announced Friday that they are unable to meet consumer demand for this year, the company told CNN Business.
In their recent second-quarter results report released on Friday, sales in the double digits have spiked compared to last year. This has led to more consumers buying regular and Halloween-themed candy that’s higher than what Hershey can make.
“We had a strategy of prioritizing everyday on-shelf availability,” Hershey CEO Michele Buck told CNN, “That was a choice that we needed to make. It was a tough decision.”
The company is blaming ongoing supply chain issues, scarce and costly ingredients, and the war in Ukraine, according to CNN.