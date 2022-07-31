Recall alert: FDA issues voluntary recall of Banana Boat sunscreen spray after ‘traces of benzene’ found

One of Banana Boat’s popular sunscreens may pose a cancer risk, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Banana Boat’s Hair and Scalp sunscreen is being recalled after the FDA said in a release that tests determined there were “traces of benzene,” a known carcinogen.

Edgewell Personal Care, the company that makes the sunscreen said the recall applies to three different batches of the spray.

The affected sprays have expiration dates of Dec. 20-22, Feb. 20-23, or April 20-24. No additional batches were affected by the recall.

The company is asking consumers to dispose of the product and contact for a refund by calling 1-888-686-3988 or click here.