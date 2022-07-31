86º

Consumer

Recall alert: FDA issues voluntary recall of Banana Boat sunscreen spray after ‘traces of benzene’ found

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Banana Boat, Recall, Consumer
Banana Boat Hair & Scalp spray (Image provided by FDA/Banana Boat)

One of Banana Boat’s popular sunscreens may pose a cancer risk, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Banana Boat’s Hair and Scalp sunscreen is being recalled after the FDA said in a release that tests determined there were “traces of benzene,” a known carcinogen.

Edgewell Personal Care, the company that makes the sunscreen said the recall applies to three different batches of the spray.

The affected sprays have expiration dates of Dec. 20-22, Feb. 20-23, or April 20-24. No additional batches were affected by the recall.

The company is asking consumers to dispose of the product and contact for a refund by calling 1-888-686-3988 or click here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email