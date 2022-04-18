Target’s car seat trade-in event is back this week. Here’s what you need to know.

HOUSTON – Looking to buy a new car seat for your little one? Target’s car seat trade-in event returns this week at Houston-area Target locations.

Houstonians can recycle their old, worn and/or damaged car seats at drop-off boxes next to guest services between April 18-30.

Customers will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, stroller, or baby gear. To receive the coupon, customers must be a Target Circle member and have the Target app installed. The coupon is redeemable through May 14.

Target is partnering with Waste Management to recycle the car seats.

