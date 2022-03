Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches Due to Burn Hazard; One Million Sold in the U.S.

Fitbit recalled 1.7 million smartwatches that pose a burn hazard because the lithium-ion battery inside can overheat, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday.

One million of the affected watches were sold in the U.S., while about 693,000 were sold internationally, according to the commission’s recall notice.

So far, Fitbit has gotten 115 reports in the U.S. and 59 reports internationally of the battery overheating.

