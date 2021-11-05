YETI releases limited-edition tumblers to benefit military families

YETI has released a line of limited-edition Veterans Day tumblers to raise funds benefiting military families.

YETI is donating up to $150,000 from its sales of the new items to Folds of Honor, an organization dedicated to uplifting the families of disabled vets and fallen soldiers through educational scholarships.

See the tumblers here.

The new Rambler 30-ounce tumblers come in the colors brick red, white, or navy with a premium copper coating.

The tumblers are priced at $34.99 before taxes.

The tumblers are available for purchase online directly from the YETI website or in YETI retail stores while supplies last.