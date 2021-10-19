Walmart reveals 2021 Black Friday deals

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is spreading out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November 2020 in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Walmart revealed its Black Friday deals, kicking off its sale Monday with more than a thousand items already discounted.

Walmart announced Monday the return of its monthlong “Black Friday Deals for Days” in November.

Similar to last year, the retailer will be closed on Thanksgiving, and Black Friday sales will begin online before continuing in stores.

Starting Nov. 3, shoppers can take part in the first of three sales which will begin online.

Deals for the first sale will be valid in-store starting Nov. 5.

Shoppers can get a peek at deals to come in weekly ads now available online for sales starting Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

Click here to view Walmart’s 2021 Black Friday deals.