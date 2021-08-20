Recall alert: These infant bath seats are not safe for babies

HOUSTON – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling infant bath seats sold exclusively on Amazon over drowning hazards. The bath seats made by Frieyss fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability and leg openings, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.

The bath seats are blue plastic with four green suction cups on the bottom. Stickers featuring clouds, a lion, a sun and a squirrel holding two balloons are on the front bar. The bath seats are advertised as suitable for babies ages 6 months to 12 months. A sticker on the packaging says, “(barcode-X002RAO6GV) Baby Shower Chair…Made in China.”

“Pull rubber tab below to release suction pads from bath” is stamped on the bottom of the bath seat. They were sold online at Amazon from March 2021 through April 2021 for about $40.

If you have one, you should immediately stop using it and contact Frieyss for instructions on returning the bath seat with free shipping to receive a full refund. Frieyss says it is contacting all known purchasers directly. If you do not hear from the company and you have one of the seats, you can contact them by e-mail at beimeiruizexin@outlook.com for more information.