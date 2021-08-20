Recall alert: These barstools can break and fall right out from under you

HOUSTON – Upholstered barstools sold at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Homesense stores are under recall because they can break or collapse. It’s already happened to at least 20 people. A total of 17 of them had minor injuries from the incident.

The stools were sold from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $130. They were sold in gray faux leather, and light gray, dark gray and blue/cream herringbone fabrics. Look for one of the following style numbers printed on the product hangtag: 61057, 61063, 61064, 62332, 65129, 65130, 66413, 66414. A label printed with “CHINA” is attached to the bottom of the seat.

If you have one or more of the counter stools, stop using them and contact HomeGoods to find out how you can get a full refund or store gift card.

Ad

You can call HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com , and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, and Homesense toll-free at 855-660-4663 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.homesense.com, and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page.