Save at this grocer when you let them shop, deliver your groceries

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

FILE - This June 17, 2014, file photo, shows a Kroger store in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Kroger is offering customers a discount when you order their groceries online for pick-up or delivery.

Through June 15, customers can save $10 on a pick-up or delivery order of $75 or more.

Kroger is also offering 15% off or $10 off $50 for orders shipped to customers’ homes.

Coupons can be clipped from KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis’ post below:

