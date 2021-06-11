Save at this grocer when you let them shop, deliver your groceries

Kroger is offering customers a discount when you order their groceries online for pick-up or delivery.
Through June 15, customers can save $10 on a pick-up or delivery order of $75 or more.
Kroger is also offering 15% off or $10 off $50 for orders shipped to customers’ homes.
Coupons can be clipped from KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis’ post below:
Having someone else shop and select your groceries and then just bring them out to your car will actually SAVE you $10...Posted by KPRC2 Amy Davis on Friday, June 11, 2021