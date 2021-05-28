Pack your bags because Amy just found a $33 non-stop flight to Branson

Houston – Pack your bags!

Another low-cost airline is bringing a new non-stop flight to Hobby Airport, and it’ll only cost you $33.

Las-Vegas-based Allegiant Air just announced the new route from Houston (HOU) to Springfield-Branson, Missouri (SGF) and the Ozarks. Allegiant told KPRC 2 News the non-stop, one-way flight is as low as $43, but when we checked a flight in August, we found the fare for $33 to $66 round-trip. You have to purchase the flight by Sunday for travel by August 16th.

Now for the fine print: Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Go check out the fares here.