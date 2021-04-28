Shop Wayfair’s Way-Day sales for great deals on all things for your home

HOUSTON – If you are looking for a couch, a mirror, a kitchen appliance, or just about any home decor item, get to a computer or download the Wayfair app.

Today is Way Day! Launched in April 2018, Way Day is Wayfair’s answer to Amazon Prime Day. This year, Wayfair’s annual sitewide sale kicks off at midnight ET Wednesday, April 28. The sale will run for 48 hours, concluding at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, April 29.

The online shopping site says you will find deals and sales today at even lower than Black Friday prices. And shipping on all Way Day orders is free!

Some of our favorite finds

Area rugs are on sale up to 80% off. This 5x8 rug is $98.99, down from $355.

This wall-mounted electric fireplace is 68% off.

