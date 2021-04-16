Get an inside look at the Spring Nutcracker Market opening today after COVID hiatus

HOUSTON – After having to cancel all events in 2020, the Houston Ballet’s Spring Nutcracker Market is back and ready to welcome shoppers.

KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis has an inside look at when you can expect once doors open at 9 a.m. The market will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available at the door for $20 or at H-E-B for $13. All proceeds support the Houston Ballet Foundation.

People will be asked to adhere to coronavirus safety precautions.