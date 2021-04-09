Subaru will pay to replace your cracked windshield if you drive one of these vehicles

HOUSTON – Rock chips and then cracks are common on car windshields in our area, but your vehicle may be more susceptible to them. This one automaker has agreed to repair or replace the cracked windshields in some of its vehicles.

Subaru made the offer to settle a class-action lawsuit that claims the carmaker failed to let customers know about a design defect that causes the windshields to crack in some 2015 to 2016 Subaru Outbacks and Legacy vehicles.

When the glass was manufactured, an issue with the de-icer, made the windshield more susceptible to cracking, according to the lawsuit.

If you have one of the vehicles and your windshield has not cracked yet, Subaru is extending your warranty for the original windshield to 8 years. It was 5 years.

If you already had to pay to have your windshield repaired or replaced, you can submit a claim form to get reimbursed. You only have until April 23rd to file that claim.

You can find the VINs included in the replacement offer and the claim forms at this link.