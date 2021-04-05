Secret deals: Here is how you can shop on Amazon and save big

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 197 million people visit Amazon.com every month and almost one in three Americans has a Prime membership with Amazon! With so much online spending happening, how can you save money on this site?

Amazon has become a necessity for millions.

More than 95 million Americans have a Prime membership and members typically spend more than one thousand dollars a month. Did you know there are some easy ways to save on your Amazon purchases? First, browse Amazon’s Outlet store, it offers thousands of marked down, overstock items. Next, check out the coupon page, you’ll find deals that are organized by category. The Amazon Warehouse has discounted open-box items like TVs, laptops, and home goods that have been returned or used. And don’t forget to check out the daily deals page which gives you different discounts for a limited time. The subscribe and save program is another way to get discounts on items you order on a regular basis. The automatic deliveries ship free and amazon offers 15 percent off the order. The Amazon Assistant Google Chrome extension lets you shop and compare prices of items to help you find the best deal. Other sites like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa will notify you when the cost of an item is about to drop.

Another money saving tip, select no-rush shipping for your order. The service is free, and shoppers can earn one dollar in digital rewards each time they select it. If you aren’t into saving money shop for a cause, support charities of your choice at no extra expense by shopping through Amazon Smile.