Buc-ee’s is expanding to Florida with first location close to beaches

HOUSTON – Florida is getting a taste of Texas flavor with their first-ever Buc-ee’s.

In a news release Thursday, Buc-ee’s said its doors will open for the first time on Feb. 22 at the new location in St. Augustine, near Jacksonville.

The new travel center will contain 104 gas pumps, 392 parking spaces and thousands of snack and food options for those traveling up and down I-95, WJXT reported.

Stan Beard, director of real estate, said in a statement Thursday that the owners chose this particular location due to the proximity of beaches and walkable atmosphere bringing convenience to beachgoers in Florida.

Construction for a second location in Daytona Beach is underway and is expected to open their doors next month, the news release said.

Buc-ee’s also said it is also opening a new location in South Carolina, slated to open in 2022.