Ross clearance sale happening now can save you a bundle

Houston – If you love a good sale, run, don’t walk, to your local Ross store. Every store has an unofficial clearance markdown sale at different times in January. In our area, the sales are happening right now.

We saw bloggers across the country buzzing about the sales, so we visited three Ross stores this week (Humble, Atascocita and New Caney) to show you the prices and types of items you can expect to find. Here are some of the deals we scored:

Nautica bath towels for just $.49 each

Underarmor tanks for $.49

A men’s Nike pullover $3.49

Women’s dress shirts for $.99

A Foreo Luna Smart beauty cleansing brush that sells for $89 at Sephora was $5.99

Name brand sunglasses including Raybans as low as $20

Costume jewelry for two $2

A $25 pulse oximeter was on sale for $3.49

A $34 electric toothbrush was $1.99

The stores are trying to move merchandise quickly to make way for new spring items. A manager at the Ross store in Humble told us starting this week they are marking down everything that is on clearance. He said they markdown items each day until everything is gone, and it could take up to three weeks to get everything cleared out.

Happy shopping!