Karbach Brewing Co. brings back the authentic Texas ranch heritage with ‘Ranch Water’ hard seltzer

HOUSTON – A Houston brewery is making their unique take on “Ranch Water.”

Karbach Brewing Co. will soon release their 90-calorie, 4.5% ABV Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, which is crafted to shake up the hard seltzer scene in Texas.

In a post on their Instagram page, Karbach’s Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is said to “simmer down any Texas heatwave whenever the time is right to channel the spirit of the ranch.”

David Graham, marketing manager for Karbach Brewing Co., said in a release demand for a seltzer has been big for their consumers, and they’ve been working on this project for over two years.

The hard seltzer drink is inspired by tequila and agave flavors, according to a news release.

Karbach’s Ranch Water Hard Seltzer will hit stores beginning Jan. 4 and will be sold in six-packs or 12-packs.