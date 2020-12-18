63ºF

Consumer

Karbach Brewing Co. brings back the authentic Texas ranch heritage with ‘Ranch Water’ hard seltzer

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Karbach Brewery, Ranch Water, Beer, Food & Drink, Texas
Promotional image of Karbach Brewing's new Ranch Water Hard Seltzer
Promotional image of Karbach Brewing's new Ranch Water Hard Seltzer (Karbach Brewing Co. /Instagram)

HOUSTON – A Houston brewery is making their unique take on “Ranch Water.”

Karbach Brewing Co. will soon release their 90-calorie, 4.5% ABV Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, which is crafted to shake up the hard seltzer scene in Texas.

In a post on their Instagram page, Karbach’s Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is said to “simmer down any Texas heatwave whenever the time is right to channel the spirit of the ranch.”

David Graham, marketing manager for Karbach Brewing Co., said in a release demand for a seltzer has been big for their consumers, and they’ve been working on this project for over two years.

The hard seltzer drink is inspired by tequila and agave flavors, according to a news release.

Karbach’s Ranch Water Hard Seltzer will hit stores beginning Jan. 4 and will be sold in six-packs or 12-packs.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: