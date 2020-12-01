Shipping deadlines: This is when you need to send your packages for arrival by Christmas

With the coronavirus pandemic altering lots of holiday plans this year, shippers are preparing for a significant increase in the number of packages that will need to be delivered.

Here are the shipping deadlines you need to know if you want your packages to arrive by Dec. 25.

U.S. Postal Service

For the lower 48 states:

Dec. 15 -- Retail Ground Service

Dec. 18 -- First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 19 -- Priority Mail Service

Dec. 23 -- Priority Mail Express Service

For Alaska:

Dec. 18 -- First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 19 -- Priority Mail Service

Dec. 21 -- Priority Mail Express Service

For Hawaii:

Dec. 15 -- First-Class Mail Service

Dec. 15 -- Priority Mail Service

Dec. 21 -- Priority Mail Express Service

Click here for international shipping deadlines for USPS.

FedEx

Dec. 9 -- FedEx Smart Post

Dec. 15 -- FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx Ground

Dec. 21 -- FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3Day Freight

Dec. 22 -- FedEx 2Day, FedEx 2Day A.M., FedEx 2Day Freight

Dec. 23 -- FedEx 1Day Freight, FedEx Extra Hours, FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx First Overnight

Dec. 25 -- FedEx SameDay, FedEx SameDay City Priority, FedEx SameDay City Direct

Click here for international shipping deadlines for FedEx.

UPS

Dec. 15 -- UPS Ground

Dec. 21 -- UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 22 -- UPS 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23 -- UPS Next Day Air

Dec. 25 -- UPS is closed, but UPS Express Critical is available

Shipments to certain destinations may require an earlier ship date. Click here for more information from UPS.