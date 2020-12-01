Don’t get scammed: Potential dangers you should watch for while doing your holiday shopping online

HOUSTON – If you’re anxiously waiting for holiday packages to arrive, now is the time to be alert and watch out for delivery schemes.

“We’re talking about emails that are masquerading as notifications that there’s been a problem with the goods you ordered that are going to be shipped to you,” said John Bloomer, regional engineering director with Check Point Software Technologies.

Bloomer said cybercriminals are using the emails as a way to trick holiday shoppers into giving up their personal information.

“They will try to ask you to put in payment information and take money directly from you,” he said. “Maybe they will say fees were not correct when the item was shipped.”

In many cases, they’re after your name and passwords so they can take those login credentials and impersonate you or use those credentials to log into more of your accounts.

“Many people reuse their passwords all over the internet so they’ll try to get your credentials and perhaps try to use them at different banks,” Bloomer said.

Hackers are impersonating Amazon, DHL and FedEx.

“The language is often unprofessional or (has) poor grammar, missing words, spelling mistakes, things like that,” Bloomer said.

Bloomer said Check Point researchers saw a more than 400% increase in delivery schemes in November compared to the previous month. In the U.S, the leading impersonated brand was Amazon.

“The best thing that you can do to protect yourself is, if you get an email from Amazon that says you have to correct something, go to your browser, go to Amazon.com, go to your account and see if you can rectify it there,” Bloomer said.

Tips to prevent getting scammed

To help users stay protected against phishing scams, Check Point is issuing these 6 tips: