Amazon Cyber Monday: This is what the mega-retailer says will be on sale, from vacuums to gift cards

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

FILE - The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for culture hacking to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com. On Tuesday, the trade group launched the Boxed Out campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
HOUSTON – With Black Friday sales underway, Amazon is hoping to curtail crowds with their hard-to-beat deals for Cyber Monday.

This year’s Cyber Monday sale will take place Saturday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Nov. 30.

According to a news release, Amazon will also launch “Small Business Holiday Deals” from Nov. 26-30, encouraging customers to support small businesses this year in a separate section on the website.

Holiday Gift Guides are also available on Amazon to aid customers in finding the perfect gift for their loved ones.

Some of the products on sale include Amazon’s line of Echo devices, including the 4th-generation Echo, ranging from $18.99. Amazon’s line of Kindle devices are also on sale, including the Fire HD 10 Tablet for $79.99.

For the kids, Amazon will also have deals on LEGOs, Hasbro, Disney, and Playskool toys up to 40% off regular price.

This year, Amazon Prime members can also take advantage Free One-Day delivery with no minimum, and same-day delivery with $35 minimum, Amazon said in a release.

Other products on sale:

