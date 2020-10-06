Own a piece of history: Inside Waldorf Astoria New York’s massive online auction

The historic Waldorf Astoria New York is selling thousands of items as it prepares to renovate the famous hotel featured in “Coming to America” and “Maid in Manhattan.”

Luxurious 19th-century French furniture, art, chandeliers, and décor are expected to be rehomed all across the world.

“Many of the pieces for auction have been a witness to history, and we are excited to see them find new life in the homes of avid collectors,” Andrew Miller, CEO of Dajia US, the owner and developer of Waldorf Astoria New York, said.

The sell-off, hosted by Kaminski Auctions, features an extensive display of one-of-a-kind items from the iconic hotel.

According to the host, “Fine Furnishings of the Historic Waldorf Astoria New York” is the largest and most-anticipated auction of 2020.

“We can’t wait to bring this immense, once-in-a-lifetime auction to life,” Kaminski Auctions CEO and Owner Frank Kaminski said. “Given the variety of items up for auction and rich history of the property, we expect to attract bidders from across the globe. The range of the auction is really quite extensive. There are pieces from the suites that world leaders, U.S. presidents, and celebrities frequented."

Items are currently available for bidding online.

Asking prices range from $15 for a lamp to $1,655 for a Steinway and Sons baby grand black piano. The highest bid for an item is upwards of $20,000 for the mentioned piano.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to St. Bartholomew’s Church Conservancy to aid in the restoration and preservation of the exteriors and gardens of St. Bartholomew’s Church and Community House.