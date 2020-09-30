Do you qualify? Owners of popular refrigerators may be able to receive money

If you have noticed problems with your refrigerator, you are not alone. More than a million refrigerators could just stop cooling. If you have one of the popular models, you may have some money coming.

Refrigerators included in the settlement

If you own an LG French-door or side-by-side refrigerator made between January 2014 and December 2017 you might be owed some money.

LG settled a class-action lawsuit last week. The case claims 1.6 million refrigerators might stop cooling because of compressor related problems anywhere from a few months to a few years into ownership. The settlement covers 31 different models.

LG denies any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay customers up to $3500 and offer an extended five-year warranty.

What if you got rid of the fridge?

If your refrigerator stopped cooling but you don’t have any proof, you can still get a $50 to $450 by filing a statement under oath. For more information and to see how to apply for the refund, check the LG Fridge Settlement website here.