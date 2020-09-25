LIST: Here are the stores that will deliver your groceries for free

HOUSTON – With most people being cautious about their time around others, it is a good time to try grocery delivery services.

Delivery services are becoming a booming part of the grocery business and some stores are offering the service for free, hoping to get you as a customer.

Here’s a list of the stores in the Houston area that are offering free grocery delivery services.

Aldi

At Aldi, your first Instacart delivery is free. However, you’ll want to pay attention because some products may cost you more when you order through Instacart. That’s not always the case, though.

After the first freebie, delivery from Aldi is $3.99 plus a 5% tip.

More info

H-E-B

At H-E-B, you can get free curbside and home delivery until Oct. 6. Product prices online are between 2% and 3% more than what you’d pay at the store.

More info

Walmart

You can get free delivery when you sign up for a free, 15-day trial of Walmart Plus. If you don’t cancel when the free trial is over, you’ll pay $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

More info

Randalls

At Randalls, you can get $20 off plus free delivery when you use the promo code “Save20.”

More info