Instead of just spending money on Amazon, here is how you can make some

HOUSTON – A lot of people used the time stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic to clean up and declutter. If you have some old electronics you want to get rid of, Amazon will pay you for them.

You can search all of the products Amazon’s Trade-in Program will take off your hands. The website lists everything from old Kindles, iPads, home security cameras and even game controllers. You just answer a few questions about the condition of your device to get a trade-in quote. If you accept Amazon’s offer, they send you a label so you can ship your old device to them for free. Once they receive it and confirm the product is as you described, you’ll get an Amazon gift card in the amount the company quoted.

Right now, if you trade in an old device, Amazon will also give you 20% off one of its own.