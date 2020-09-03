Target’s car seat trade-in promotion is back: What you need to know about this year’s event

HOUSTON – Target’s car seat trade-in promotion is back.
You can recycle a car seat from Sept. 13 through Sept. 26 and get a coupon for 20% off one new seat, stroller or select baby gear item, according to Target’s announcement about the promotion. Get the fine print here when the promotion begins.
Here’s how it works:
- Bring an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it in the designated box inside the store.
- Open your Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Team Member in Guest Services if you need help.
- Click the green checkmark next to the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.