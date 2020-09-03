91ºF

Target’s car seat trade-in promotion is back: What you need to know about this year’s event

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Parents trying to entertain their baby boy that sitting in a car in safety chair. Side view (iStock)

HOUSTON – Target’s car seat trade-in promotion is back.

You can recycle a car seat from Sept. 13 through Sept. 26 and get a coupon for 20% off one new seat, stroller or select baby gear item, according to Target’s announcement about the promotion. Get the fine print here when the promotion begins.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Bring an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it in the designated box inside the store.
  2. Open your Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Team Member in Guest Services if you need help.
  4. Click the green checkmark next to the offer and place your order online, or scan your barcode at the register.

Here are some of the items that qualify, according to the Target website.

Target's qualifying products for its car seat trade-in promotion for 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

