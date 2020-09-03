Target’s car seat trade-in promotion is back: What you need to know about this year’s event

HOUSTON – Target’s car seat trade-in promotion is back.

You can recycle a car seat from Sept. 13 through Sept. 26 and get a coupon for 20% off one new seat, stroller or select baby gear item, according to Target’s announcement about the promotion. Get the fine print here when the promotion begins.

Bring an old car seat or base to a nearby Target and drop it in the designated box inside the store.

Open your Target App to scan the code on the box. Talk to a Team Member in Guest Services if you need help.

