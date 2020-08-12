Kroger recalls 17 types of cheese spreads and dips over salmonella fears

HOUSTON – Kroger is recalling 17 different cheese spreads and dips because they may contain onions at the center of a nationwide salmonella outbreak that has sickened 640 people.
The products were sold in Kroger stores between May 15 and Aug. 6. They are in plastic containers under the following brands and labels and with the following UPC numbers.
- Murray’s Chads Smoked Gouda dip 207083-00000
- Murray’s Jalepeno Jarlsberg dip 207181-00000
- Murray’s Bacon Chive Jarlsberg dip 207182-00000
- Murray’s Southwestern Jarlsberg dip 207185-00000
- Jarlsberg dip 207201-00000
- Jarlsberg Cheese spread 216407-20000
- Pimento Cheese dip 226481-60000
- Deli Jarlsberg Jalapeno dip 236293-70000
- Deli Bacon Chive Jarlsberg dip 236294-70000
- Deli Southwestern Jarlsberg dip 236295-70000
- Deli Jarlsberg dip 237462-40000
- Jarlsberg dip 247199-00000
- Deli Jarlsberg Cheese dip 286292-70000
- Deli Applewood Cheddar dip 286462-20000
- Deli Buffalo Blue Cheese spread 295095-50000
- Deli Southwest Cheese spread 295408-50000
- Deli Ranch Cheese spread 295409-50000
If you have any of these products, you can take them back to the store for a full refund or replacement. Do not eat them.