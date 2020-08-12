Kroger recalls 17 types of cheese spreads and dips over salmonella fears

HOUSTON – Kroger is recalling 17 different cheese spreads and dips because they may contain onions at the center of a nationwide salmonella outbreak that has sickened 640 people.

The products were sold in Kroger stores between May 15 and Aug. 6. They are in plastic containers under the following brands and labels and with the following UPC numbers.

Murray’s Chads Smoked Gouda dip 207083-00000

Murray’s Jalepeno Jarlsberg dip 207181-00000

Murray’s Bacon Chive Jarlsberg dip 207182-00000

Murray’s Southwestern Jarlsberg dip 207185-00000

Jarlsberg dip 207201-00000

Jarlsberg Cheese spread 216407-20000

Pimento Cheese dip 226481-60000

Deli Jarlsberg Jalapeno dip 236293-70000

Deli Bacon Chive Jarlsberg dip 236294-70000

Deli Southwestern Jarlsberg dip 236295-70000

Deli Jarlsberg dip 237462-40000

Jarlsberg dip 247199-00000

Deli Jarlsberg Cheese dip 286292-70000

Deli Applewood Cheddar dip 286462-20000

Deli Buffalo Blue Cheese spread 295095-50000

Deli Southwest Cheese spread 295408-50000

Deli Ranch Cheese spread 295409-50000

If you have any of these products, you can take them back to the store for a full refund or replacement. Do not eat them.