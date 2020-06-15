Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef sold at Walmart, other stores being recalled

HOUSTON – Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef that has been sold at Walmart and other retailers across the country is being recalled.

The products, made by Lakeside Refrigerated Services in Sweedesboro, N.J., are being recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The items were produced on June 1, and include the following:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18.

The products also include an establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

You can view the labels here.

Officials said there have been no confirmed reports of illness caused by the beef.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the Lakeside Processing Call Center at 856-832-3881.

For more information, go to fsis.usda.gov.