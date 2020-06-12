If you have one of these toilets, you could get up to $4,000

HOUSTON – Time to check your toilet. You may be able to collect up to $4,000. KPRC 2 first reported the defective Vortens toilets in 2016.

Consumer expert Amy Davis found the toilet tanks cracking in homes from The Woodlands to Pearland and Copperfield to Garden Oaks. Some of the tanks flooded homes, causing thousands of dollars in damage. It took two class-action lawsuits to get the company to settle and agree to pay homeowners with the defective toilets in their homes.

Attorneys know there are about 300,000 of these toilets, but less than 1,500 people have filed claims so far. If you have a Vortens toilet made between 2007 and 2011 with the model numbers 3412 or 3464, you can get anywhere from $35 to $4,000 to pay for a new toilet or compensate you if you already had to replace it and repair water damage. Look for the model number inside the tank of your toilet.

Go to www.vortenssettlement.com to file your claim. For those earlier models made from 2007 to 2010, the deadline to file a claim is Dec. 31, 2020. If your toilet was manufactured in 2011, the deadline to file a claim is Dec. 31, 2021.