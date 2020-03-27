No more driving around aimlessly looking for toilet paper

HOUSTON – Since the coronavirus outbreak began, it has been difficult to find some things at grocery stores. (Boy, is that an understatement!)

There are empty shelves where the toilet paper used to be, no paper towels or certain food items.

Two University of Texas students may have created a fix for your fruitless shopping trips. Their website InStok can check the inventory at stores near you like Target, WalMart, Sam’s Club and others. You just type in the item you’re looking for along with your zip code (and turn on your location on your phone) and the site will show you stores that have what you’re looking for.

They do warn the items could be in the back of the store or they may have been moved or purchased before you get there.

Still, it may be better than just driving around cold.