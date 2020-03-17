Houston-area malls adjust hours of operation amid coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – Malls across the Houston area are adjusting their hours of operation due to the growing threat of the coronavirus. Here’s a list so far:

Galleria

New Operating Hours: From Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Willowbrook Mall

Mar 17: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mar 18: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mar 19: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mar 20: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mar 21: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mar 22: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Mar 23: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Easter Bunny Update

“Out of an abundance of caution, Cherry Hill (our operating partner) has decided to postpone the opening of the Easter bunny experience. Should the situation change, it may open closer to Easter. If it is cancelled completely, Cherry Hill will refund all reservations.”

"We remain committed to supporting the operations of our retailers. We recognize that, in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, retailers and merchants may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures.

“Please make sure to check the restaurant or store hours prior to visiting. To find the most up-to-date tenant hours, please search in the directory and click on the tenant name to see the current hours.”

Memorial City Mall

"Proactively, Memorial City Mall is expanding the number of hand sanitizing stations, increased the frequency of sanitizing common touchpoints, boosted the frequency of cleaning and restocking of soap in all public restrooms, increased the number of cleaning staff, and directed all staff and customers with symptoms of any illness to stay at home.

Memorial City has closed its Ice Skate Memorial City, Frolic’s Castle, the Venetian Carousel and suspended all common area events through May 10.

Memorial City Mall is changing its operating hours:

Monday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

While Memorial City Mall remains open, some of our retailers have decided to temporarily close:

American Girl

Apple Store

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie kids

California Pizza Kitchen

Chico's

Cinemark Memorial City is limiting its in-auditorium seating capacity

Disney Store

Fossil

Hollister

Lush

MAC Cosmetics

Morphe

MySmile

Rockport

Starbucks

TUMI

Vans

White House Black Market

Katy Mills

Temporary operating hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First Colony Mall

Mall hours: Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Houston Premium Outlets

Temporary operating hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation with federal, state and local health officials and will provide any additional updates as they become available.”