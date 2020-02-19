RECALL ALERT: Contigo reannounces recall of 5.7M kids’ water bottles due to choking hazard; replacement lids also faulty

Popular water bottle brand, Contigo, has reannounced the recall of more than 5.7 million children’s water bottles Wednesday due to choking hazards. The company says the replacement lids provided to parents after the previous recall in August 2019, have also proven faulty and are also recalled, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product in question is the Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles and the company says the water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, which poses a choking hazard for children.

Contigo has reannounced the recall of a children's water bottle that poses a choking hazard on Feb. 19, 2020. (KPRC)

The base and cover of the clear silicone spout will always be black and only the black spout cover models are under the recall notice. Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle.

The water bottles come in three sizes —13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce bottles — and four colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors). The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

Consumers who have bought this product are asked to immediately stop using the bottles and the replacement lids provided after the first recall was issued. You can call Contigo’s toll-free number at 888-262-0622 or visit the company’s website at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.