5 fun, free things to do around town this weekend

Take your picnic blankets, food and drinks for movie night at Levy Park Friday.

Catch a free screening of "How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World.” The show starts at 6:30 p.m., but get there early to get a good spot on the lawn.

If you’ve been looking to explore Houston on two wheels, here’s your chance. This Sunday and every first Sunday of each month, a local group called Bayou Bikers gets together to explore Houston’s bayous.

The 25 to 40-mile bike rides are open to everyone. Bayou Bikers meet at Market Square Park at 8 a.m.

Let the good times roll Saturday at the Houston Creole Mardi Gras Parade. It starts at 9 a.m.

The route is from midtown all the way to Discovery Green. The parade will feature trail riders, bands and, of course, beads.

If you love theater, check out Houston Grand Opera to Go.

Friday and Saturday, you can enjoy the beloved tale of "Strega Nona.” Performances are at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Heinen Theatre inside the HCC Central Performing and Visual Arts building in midtown. All ages are welcome.

Enjoy a Community Funfest in Cinco Ranch at the brand new Villa Sport Athletic Club. You can bring the whole family to enjoy the food trucks, carnival games, group exercises and even jump houses.

The fun starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

You can skip the line and RSVP for your free ticket on the Villa Sport Website.