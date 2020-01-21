Can $10 cleaner ‘Grease Police’ banish dozens of types of stains?

HOUSTON – Oil and grease can be difficult to remove from pots, pans and your driveway. "Grease Police" claims it can corral those messes and banish them from just about any surface in your home.

One bottle costs $9.99 at Bed, Bath & Beyond. If it lives up to its claims, you could replace a lot of other cleaners with just this one.

Product: Grease Police

Claims: “Works on nearly all stubborn messes, even ones that have been baked on for years.” “It’ll clean shower doors in seconds.”

The bottle claims it works on all of these stains: Baked-on grease, baked-on food, dried latex paint, tile and grout stains, tape residue, glue and adhesive residue, fabric stains, stains on floors and walls, smoke stains, bicycle grease, hard-water stains, sun tan lotion, oil, marker, crayons, pet stains, blood stains, machinery, makeup stains, tar and wax, chewing gum, soap scum, mildew stains and fireplaces.

Test: Volunteer tester Heather Albrecht tested “Grease Police” on four surfaces. It did not remove the baked-on grease inside her oven. It did not remove the hard water stains and soap scum on her glass shower door, and it did not remove spaghetti sauce, mustard and crayon from her son’s soccer jersey. It did remove spots from a washable marker, but Albrecht said that was expected since the marker is advertised as “washable.” When she tried to remove wax from a candle from her glass coffee table, “Grease Police” was no more effective than when she used a plain cleaning rag.

Verdict: Fail

“It failed in doing anything and everything that it claimed to do,” Albrecht explained. “I basically was spraying water all over my house, and water (is) free!”