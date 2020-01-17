Popular stroller sold on Amazon, Target recalled due to fall hazard

HOUSTON – A popular baby stroller sold on Amazon and Target is under recall after new reports that the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse.

Baby Trend said the recall affects four of its Tango Mini Strollers after they posed a fall hazard for children in the stroller. No accidents have been reported, according to the company.

The recalled strollers were sold in Target stores and online and on Amazon between October 2019 and November 2019.

Each stroller has its own model number and is identifiable by a uniquely colored bonnet top sold in Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A), and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A).

All model numbers can be found printed in black on a white sticker that is on one of the stroller’s legs.

Consumers are asked to stop using the stroller immediately and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund. Consumers are asked to call Baby Trend at 800-328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, email info@babytrend.com or online at www.babytrend.com.