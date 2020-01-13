What is a Real-ID, why you have to get it before the October deadline

ORLANDO, Fla. – New rules are going into effect this year at the airport. In 2005, the Real ID Act was passed by Congress in order to set standards for state-issued driver licenses and ID. The act was passed from recommendations from the Sept. 11 commission report. This means you’re going to need a new ID to get through airport security come Oct. 1.

Your new driver’s license or ID will need a star on the top right corner. Texas has been issuing Real ID-compliant licenses and ID cards since October 2016. If you have not renewed yours since that time, you may need to renew yours in person at the DMV.

What if I need to fly before I get a Real ID?

Beginning Oct. 1, you could be subject to a second TSA screening which would involve an interview. You could be turned away if the service is too busy. If you have your passport, military ID or a state-issued enhanced license you will be let through.

What do I need to renew my license?

The only way to renew your license is in person.

You will need: