This deal can get you into Disneyland for a lot less than you might expect

HOUSTON – The most magical day ever might not be as costly as you thought.

Disneyland Resort announced a less than $100 per day ticket deal for kids everywhere through May 18.

Just Announced! Limited-Time Ticket Offers for Kids Everywhere and Southern California Residents, for as Little as $67 per Person per Day with 3-day, 1-park per day Tickets! — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) January 7, 2020

“For a limited time, guests can save on Disneyland Resort park tickets for children ages 3 to 9 for $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket,” reps for the park say.

The $67 deal is also applicable for southern California residents who are 10 years and older. Admission for adults who don’t live in SoCal costs $100 per day for a three-day, one-park per day ticket

Disney’s three-day ticket offer includes one Magic Morning admission which allows guests to enter the park one hour before it opens to the general public.

Tickets can be purchased online or through a travel agent.