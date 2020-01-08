Houston’s real estate market blossoms in 2019, with record-high single-family homes sales and more

HOUSTON – Last year was a record-setting year for home sales in Houston, according to the latest annual report by the Houston Association of Realtors.

One area that saw the most growth in sales was single-family homes, which saw a nearly 5% hike compared to 2018.

“During the latter half of 2019, we had a sense that we were headed toward a record year for Houston real estate, but no one expected it to be this strong a finish,” said John Nugent, HAR’s chairman.

The Houston real estate market entered 2019 with a constrained inventory, according to HAR. However, the housing supply grew almost immediately, rising from a 3.6-months supply in January to a peak of 4.3 months in June and July.

Below we break down each record that was set last year:

Single-family homes

A record-high 86,205 single-family homes were sold across greater Houston, rising 4.8% from the previous year.

Category 2018 2019 Change Single-family home sales 82,229 86,205 4.8% Single-family average sales price $298,982 $305,959 2.3% Single-family median sales price $237,500 $245,000 3.2%

The strongest sales activity took place among homes priced between $250,000 and $500,000, rocketing 27.2% last year.

Homes in the $150,000 to $250,000 range ranked second, climbing by 13.7%.

The luxury segment, consisting of homes priced $750,000 and above, increased 12.7%.

Total Dollar Volume

The total dollar volume for 2019 rose by 6.7% to a record-setting $30 billion, the report shows.

Category 2018 2019 Change Total dollar amount $28,016,207,841 $29,901,458,214 6.7%

All property types

Sales of all property types totaled 102,593, which represents a 4.3% increase over 2018’s record volume and marks the first time that total property sales have ever broken the 100,000 level.

Category 2018 2019 Change Total property sales 98,395 102,593 4.3%

More 2019 Real Estate Records

A record-high average price of $322,143 was reached in May.

A record-high median price of $252,700 was achieved in June.

Houston’s greatest one-month sales volume of all time with 8,918 single-family units sold was achieved in July.

"As long as the Houston economy remains healthy and we see some growth in housing inventory, we expect 2020 to get off to a positive start,” said Nugent.