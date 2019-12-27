Freebie Friday: Films, fitness and fireworks

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for something to do during the last weekend of 2019, there’s no reason you have to spend a lot of money.

Here’s a look at some free events going on around the Houston area this weekend.

Movies at the mall

Disney’s “Moana” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday on the big screen outside at Memorial City Mall’s square. You can bring a picnic blanket and food to enjoy the animated film.

On Sunday at 7 p.m., Memorial City Mall will screen Disney’s “Coco” on the big screen at the square.

Fitness goals

If you want to get a jump start on your 2020 fitness routine, head over to Levy Park at 10 a.m. Saturday. There’s a free hourlong yoga class that focuses on low-impact physical and spiritual fitness. It’s open to people of all fitness levels. Mats and blocks will be provided.

Hands-on

Kids can get a hands-on look at Egyptian artifacts that are part of the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s collection from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Levy Park. You’ll get to learn about everything from mummies to pyramids.

Free fireworks

Lite ‘Em Up fireworks will give out a free pack of Big Thunder firecrackers Friday to anyone who uses the phrase “freebie fireworks” while they’re at the booth. It’s located in the parking lot of the Valero at the corner of Grant Road and Canyon Rose Drive.

Remember, if you’re using fireworks to celebrate the new year, please do so responsibly and observe all regulations and ordinances. You can find more about Houston-area fireworks rules here.