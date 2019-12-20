5 free things to do with your family this weekend

HOUSTON – Here are some fun, free events going on around town this weekend.

Blizzard Bash at Cross Creek

We begin with a big party tonight where you can make some memories with your whole family. Head to the Blizzard Bash at Cross Creek Ranch in Fulshear where kids can play in 55,000 pounds of snow. The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, and the first 100 people inside will get a goodie bag. There will also be a petting zoo, photo booth, balloon artists and bounce houses.

Helicopter Gelt Drop in Uptown

This Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah. You can celebrate with a big party in Uptown. Be at Sofa Park on the corner of San Felipe and South Post Oak Drive between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. That’s where they will have a “Helicopter Gelt Drop.” There will also be a giant menorah lighting and crafts for the kids.

There will also be two other menorah lightings where you can celebrate Hanukah on Sunday.

Menorah Lighting at Shops Market Street

If you live in The Woodlands, you can celebrate at Market Street from 4:30 p.m until 6:30 p.m.

Menorah Lighting at the Sugar Land Town Square

In Sugar Land, a giant menorah will be lit up at Sugar Land Town Square in front of City Hall from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Both The Woodlands and the Sugar Land events will have food, music and arts and crafts.

Movie Night at The Square at Memorial City Mall

Tonight, bring out the picnic blankets for a free movie under the stars at The Square at Memorial City Mall. The Grinch starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Admission is free.