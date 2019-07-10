HOUSTON – Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling hamburger and hot dog buns and other bakery products because they may have small pieces of hard plastic in them that could cause people to choke.

The Georgia company says the plastic may have been introduced during production.

People shouldn't eat the baked goods, discard them or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The products being recalled were distributed under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The company says it initiated the recall following the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment.

The company says no related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Following is a list of the products, UPC numbers, "best by" dates, and the first three digits of the lot number for the products involved in this recall.

Consumers with questions may call Flowers' Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

The same company had another recall on its products last year due to salmonella in one of its ingredients.