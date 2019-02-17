5 Things to Know about Stanton Welch

HOUSTON - Houston Ballet leader Stanton Welch is the subject of KPRC2's "Sunday Conversations" for Feb. 17, 2019.

We learned about Stanton Welch's passion for his work in our Sunday Conversations segment, but there are many other interesting facts that Houstonians still don't know about this dancing visionary.

1. He was born in Melbourne, Australia.

2. Dancing is the family business. Stanton Welch's parents are two of Australia's most gifted dancers of the 1960s and 1970s.

3. He met Prince. Welch said the music icon was a fan of ballet and even had ballet lifts in some of his music videos in the 1990s.

4. His background may be in classical ballet, but Welch also made an effort to learn other forms of dance when he was younger, including belly dancing, African tribal dancing and hip hop.

5. When asked about his favorite thing to eat in Houston, Welch said he can't get enough of chef Chris Shepherd's goat dumpling dish. He's not alone. It was one of the most popular dishes at the James Beard Award winner's Underbelly restaurant.

You can watch the full interview with Welch below.

VIDEO: Full interview of Sunday Conversations - Stanton Welch

